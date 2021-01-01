Hugo Boss Men's Boss The Scent Eau De Toilette Gift Set

From hugo boss
Hugo Boss Boss The Scent Eau De Toilette Gift Set. This season, indulge the men in your life with our festive BOSS The Scent fragrance set, dressed for the holidays in a sleek gift box featuring silhouettes of the instantly recognizable bottle. BOSS The Scent is infused with an exclusive ingredient from South Africa, the The fragrance opens with the aphrodisiac and spicy freshness of ginger which imbues the man who wears it with a stimulating energy. In the heart note, the smoldering exotic sweetness of African Maninka fruit invades the senses. The smoky and addictive richness of leather adds its lingering seductive warmth to the base note and conveys pure, magnetic masculinity. BOSS The Scent Shower Gel cleanses and refreshes, leaving the skin lightly fragranced with the line's seductive scent. BOSS The Scent Deodorant Stick keeps odor at bay while adding a final, subtle layer of scent to a man's grooming ritual.