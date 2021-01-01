Vienna ceiling lights are specially designed with a unique style to complement the interior of any home. This collection features a forged sienna finish over clean lines and double scrolled arms that give a bold stylish look to the fixture. The warm amber glaze glass shade adds elegance and a warm, welcoming diffuse to the light. The durable steel construction ensures that this ceiling light will continue to perform well and look great for years to come. A 3 ft. decorative chain is included for easy installation. Designers Fountain Mendocino Forged Sienna Modern/Contemporary Bowl Pendant Light | 81831-FSN