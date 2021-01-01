From free people
Free People Mended With Scarves Mini Dress in Ivory. - size S (also in M)
Advertisement
Free People Mended With Scarves Mini Dress in Ivory. - size S (also in M) Free People Mended With Scarves Mini Dress in Ivory. - size S (also in M) Self: 100% cottonLining: 100% modal. Partially lined. Pull-on styling. Split sleeves. Side seam pockets. Voile and gauze fabric. Imported. FREE-WD1998. OB1265991. Free People invokes a spirit of femininity and creativity. Throughout their line of sweaters, tees, dresses and more, each piece incorporates a high level of quality and originality that reflects their adventurous it girl. With all that's constricting in the world today, Free People says your clothes don't have to be. Be yourself, be creative, be free.