From first deal
Men Faux Leather Large Capacity Anti-theft 14 Inch Laptop Bag Travel Backpack With USB Charging-Black
Advertisement
Description: Gender: MenPattern: Solid ColorMaterial: Faux LeatherColor: Black, BrownClosure Type: ZipperSize: MHardness: SoftStyle: Retro, Business, CasualFeature: Adjustable Strap, Anti-theft, USB ChargingBags Structure: Interior Slot Pocket, Cell phone Pocket, Interior Zipper Pocket, Interior CompartmentBag Capacity:14 Inch Laptop,4.7 Inch iPhone,13.3 Inch Laptop,4A Magazine,5.5 Inch iPhone,6.3 Inch Phone,5.8 Inch PhoneDetail In Size:(1cm=0.39inch)Bag Height:50cm/19.68"Bag Width:35cm/13.77"Bag Thickness:17.5cm/6.88"Package Included:1*Bag Disclaimer:1. About Size: Size may be 2cm/1 inch inaccuracy due to hand measure. These measurements are meant as a guide to help you select the correct size. Please take your own measurements and choose your size accordingly. 2. About Color: The precise color of the items may vary depending on the specific monitor, the settings and the lighting conditions. The items colors depicted should only be used as an approximate guide.