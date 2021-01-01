K&H Pet Products Memory Sleeper Dog Bed, Large, Mocha

The benefits of a memory foam bed are well documented with human beds selling for thousands of dollars. The K&H Pet Products Memory Sleeper is a beautiful, affordable way for all dogs to benefit from this technology. The attractive cover is removable for washing. The core is ingeniously designed for genuine memory foam comfort while affording ultimate support for any size dog. While the Memory Sleeper is wonderful for pets with bone, hip or joint problems this bed is also the ultimate in comfort for any size dog.