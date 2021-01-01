From mainstays
Mainstays Memory Foam Standard Contour Pillow, 1 Each
Advertisement
Mainstays Memory Foam Standard Contour Pillow is the perfect choice to give you that added comfort when you sleep in your bed. The contour bed pillow lovingly cradles your head and also reduces tension in your body after a whole days work. Apart from providing comfort, the memory foam pillow also aids in proper spinal alignment while you sleep. This feature is encouraged by the contour shape of this pillow. The density of this contour foam pillow is 3 lb. it has been designed with Theratouch Technology, ensuring utmost comfort and relaxation. This foam pillow has been equipped with green tea extracts to keep it odorless. The Mainstays Memory Foam Standard Contour Pillow has been designed to ensure proper ventilation, maintaining coolness. The terry cover of the foam standard contour pillow is made of polyester making it feel soft and smooth to the touch. Bring home the memory foam pillow and enjoy rejuvenating relaxed sleep everyday day.