Evi Style Memoria SO1 LED Mini Pendant Light - Color: Clear - Size: 1 light

Add a tasteful Italian flavor to your indoor environments with the Memoria SO1 LED Mini Pendant from Evi Style. A Dima Loginoff design that effortlessly walks the line between contemporary simplicity and modern elegance, the pendant drops a single integrated LED from a slender string, further accented by a short chain of clear glass spheres set above it. The lamping itself is screened by a larger shade of rounded, hand-blown glass with an open base that creates a focused pool of downlight. Shape: Globe. Color: Clear. Finish: Copper