Memento Mori Skull Bowl by Nude - Color: Black (28416-1075713)

Advertisement
The Memento Mori Skull Bowl from Nude is a thematically rich piece highlighting Turkish designer Erdem Akans play on clichÃ©s and emphasis on contradictions. While its name comes from the Latin phrase meaning â€˜Remember you must die, the piece is representative of the fulness of life and the importance of each moment. Akan illustrates his theme with a sculpted crystalline glass skull. The cultural roots of the skull and its formally refined construction underlines Akans influences from the East and West. Delivered into the public eye in 2014 from Milan and Paris, Nude Glass has since become known for its forward-thinking contemporary design pieces. With a lead-free crystal glass as the basis of its products, their designs sport a refined look that accommodates a variety of modern living spaces. Whether used in a ritzy business setting or humble abode, Nude Glass provides pieces with personality, including glasses, carafes, and other bar accessories. Color: Black.