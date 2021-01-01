From dakota fields
Meltham Striped Hand-Knotted Wool Gray/Light Blue Area Rug
An updated take on classic tribal designs this collection infuses contemporary or transitional spaces with vibrant pops of color and texture. Each hand-knotted piece features brightly colored tassels for a more distinct border which also lends the rug on-trend appeal. With a color palette ranging from warm sunset tones to simple blacks, this collection is a tour de force of artful craftsmanship. Thanks to each piece's durability these rugs will grace favored conversation areas for decades. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'