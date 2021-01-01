The Marc Fisher LTD Mello sneaker is a sporty low-top that adds a plush finish for a crisp, cold-weather look. Durable textile and faux-fur upper with lace-up closure for adjustable fit. Features plush faux-fur lining, padded collar and tongue, with a cushioned insole. Rubber outsole with wavy tread design. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 13 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.