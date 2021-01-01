From elan lighting
Melko LED Pendant Light by Elan Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Black - (84133)
The Melko LED Pendant Light by Elan Lighting is an engaging and dramatic piece that allows a source of illumination to be both a functional and artistic medium. With a drum-like silhouette, a layered and geometrical composition of gently curved rectangular frames float together. Inside each of these sculptural pieces, an energy-efficient and even layer of light is diffused through a white polycarbonate diffuser. The outside frames also have a diffuser along their bottom edge. Lending a confident and contemporary touch to its environment, this spacious pendant light is expressive and sophisticated. Elan Lighting, a Kichler Company, combines form and function to create compelling, sculptural designs that not only illuminate a space but provide style. Derived from inspiration, their passion is art and the medium of choice is light. Creating pieces that with the buyer in mind that connects you and your space. Shape: Abstract. Color: White. Finish: Black