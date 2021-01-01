From the frye company
Melissa Domed Satchel
Advertisement
Uniquely structured for your everyday. Accented with all of the Melissa bootâs signature details, this domed satchel is crafted from Italian antique pull up leather and burnished for that lived-in Frye style. The tonal highs and lows of hand-treated leather look even better with age, for a one-of-a-kind feel. With interior zip and slip pockets, youâll never have to dig around for âthat one thingâ again. - Italian leather- Cotton blend lining- Antique metal hardware- Dimensions: 12"H x 13 1/2"W x 5 1/2"D- 10" strap drop- Exterior slide pocket- Center zip compartment with four interior pockets- Zipper closure- Imported | Frye Melissa Domed Satchel Bag in Beige