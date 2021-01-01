Meleana 50.5" Square Arm Loveseat

The Meleana of furniture offers a sleek contemporary design that makes it a great choice for your office, and for your home. Each piece in the collection has been designed to be durable, and to offer the comfort that you're looking for. This comfortable sofa is offered in black bonded leather or gray leathertek. It's easy to maintain, and will provide years of great use. It's spacious enough to keep your guests seated comfortably, and offers the right support for hours of relaxation. Create a warm and welcoming lobby or design the contemporary living room you've been dreaming of. Fabric: Gray Antimicrobial Vinyl