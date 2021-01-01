Melanie Teal Full Tufted Button Upholstered Fabric Platform Bed MOD-5878-TEA

Advertisement
Platform Bed Frame With HeadboardSoft Polyester Fabric UpholsteryPadded Tufted Button Full HeadboardWood Frame/LVL Slats/MDF HeadboardNo Box Spring RequiredNon-Marking Foot CapsBed Weight Capacity: 800 lbs..Clean lines, a straightforward profile, and classic button tufting define the Melanie Full Platform Bed. Designed with chic elegance and contemporary style, Melanie's base and headboard come upholstered in soft polyester fabric, while the sturdy wood frame and legs offer lasting durability. Eliminating the need for a box spring, this platform bed is complete with a wood slat support system and reinforced center beam creating the perfect mattress foundation for memory foam, spring, latex, and hybrid mattresses. A sleek and sophisticated centerpiece to a teen's bedroom, guest room or dorm, effortlessly transform bedroom decor with the luxe look of this modern platform bed. Includes non-marking foot caps. Bed Weight Capacity: 800 lbs. Set Includes: One - Melanie Full Tufted Button Platform Bed