Standard Mélange Dyed Pillowcase Set Oatmeal - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Instantly upgrade your pillows with the Mélange Dyed Pillowcase Set from Hearth and Hand™ with Magnolia. Made of 100percent organic cotton for a super-soft feel, the pillowcase set includes two pillowcase in a textured beige hue for a chic look, while a stitched hem stripe on each offers a tailored touch. Rounding out the design, a side opening accommodates your preferred pillow insert, and when it’s time for a refresh, the pillowcases can be machine washed and tumble dried for effortless upkeep. Celebrate the everyday with Hearth and Hand — created exclusively for Target in collaboration with Magnolia, a home and lifestyle brand by Chip and Joanna Gaines. Built upon our shared commitment to giving back to our communities, these pieces reveal the beauty of everyday moments shared with family and friends. Size: Standard. Color: Oatmeal. Pattern: Solid.