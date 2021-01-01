Melange 6-Piece 100 Melamine Bowl Set (Clay Collection) | Shatter-Proof and Chip-Resistant Melamine Bowls
Features:Crafted from 100% melamine that is thicker than most. Makes this product impressively shatter-proof, chip-resistant, and scratch-proof to treat you to extra durability.Great for both indoor and outdoor use. The break-resistant design makes this a nice kids melamine product and also makes it ideal for camping or use in RVs and trailers.Dishwasher safe100% Satisfaction guaranteeBowl Type: Soup BowlSet Size: 6Pieces Included: 6 BowlsPrimary Material: MelamineMaterial Details: 100% MelamineColor: Shape: CirclePattern: Solid ColorFinish: GlossyProduct Care and Cleaning: Dishwasher SafeDishwasher Safe: YesMicrowave Safe: NoOven Safe: NoScratch Resistant: NoChip Resistant: YesStackable: NoFreezer Safe: YesLead Free: YesFood Safe: YesCountry of Origin: ChinaNon-Toxic: YesBPA Free: YesCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoDimensions:Height - Top to Bottom: 1Width at Top - Side to Side: 11Length at Top - Front to Back: 11Individual Bowl Weight: 2.89Individual Bowl Capacity (Oz): 34Color: Light Gray/Brown