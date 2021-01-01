Melanated And HBCU Educated Tees Melanated And HBCU Educated Shirt Historical Black College Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Perfect gift idea for Men and Women or Kids who love Black History 2021 awareness month, African American Black Pride gift for HBCU college alumni for black love and heritage. Best gift idea for pan african, afro queen, afrocentric, educators, professors. Melanated And HBCU Educated Tshirt - depicts a great image with powerful proud black americans, equal rights, against discrimination, unapologetic, heritage, melanin poppin' magic black girl / DNA / BLM. Beautiful vintage Birthday shirt for him / her. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only