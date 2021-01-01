From fox run
Fox Run Melamine Dinnerware Set, 10", Teal
BPA-FREE DURABLE MELAMINE DISHWARE is break resistant chip resistant and scratch resistant Stands up to tough everyday use long-lasting and perfect for families with children! IDEAL FOR INDOOR AND OUTDOOR USE - Confidently take these bowls and plates from the kitchen to the pool or patio camping in trailers and RV's shore and beach houses and of course college dorms! CASUAL LIGHTWEIGHT DESIGN - lightweight yet sturdy these dishes perfectly complement casual farmhouse and rustic decor SERVICE FOR 4 includes four of each 10" Dinner plates 8" Salad plates 6" Bowls (23 oz) in a soft teal color (12 pieces total) Dishwasher safe and easy to hand wash Not for use in microwave Included Components: Plates, Bowls, Manufacturer: Fox Run Crafstmen