Mel Black/Oat Vegan Apple Leather - 40 - Also in: 41, 36

With awards in three separate categories from the 2020 Global Footwear Awards (bio-fabricated materials, ethical and sustainable manufacturing, and design for women\'s sneakers) our first-ever sneaker took more than 2.5 years to source and produce, and is our first exclusive plant-based and vegan product launch. Featuring our signature geometric detailing, the Mel is our take on a classic sneaker reimagined in innovative plant-based materials from top to bottom. Mel\'s outsole is made from a revolutionary sustainable material called lactae hevea - a highly renewable natural rubber derived from the sap of the hevea tree. The Mel also uses a coconut husk insole that not only is naturally produced, but is also naturally antimicrobial, and incredibly comfortable. Mel\'s shoelaces are made of recycled cotton and topped off with metal aglets to avoid virgin plastic entirely. And of course, the Mel features our signature, luxe Italian apple leather made from organic apple waste our of Italy.