Mel 4 - Light Lantern Rectangle Pendant
Description
Features:Suitable for use in damp locationsFixture Design: LanternFixture Shape: Square / RectangleNumber of Lights: 4Light Direction: AmbientSecondary/Accent Material: NoSecondary Material: Finish: Western BronzeShade Included: NoShade Material: Shade Color: Hand Blown Glass: Primary Material: MetalMetal Type: SteelGlass Type: Fabric Type: Wood Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DampWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesSloped Ceiling Adapter Required: NoSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Edison Bulb: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape Code: B10Recommended Bulb Shape: StandardBulb Base: E12/CandelabraDimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: NoDimmable Light Included: NoVoltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Power Source: HardwiredPlug-In: Plug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: NoHanging Method: CordCraftsmanship: Spefications:CE Certified: BS 476 Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: Dark Sky Compliant: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoRoHS Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: ADA Compliant: ETL Listed: YesFIRA Certified: TAA Compliant: cETL Listed: NoISO 14000 Certified: UL Listed: NoISO 14001 Certified: What is UL Listed: MET Listed: NoISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: cUL Listed: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: CSA Listed for USA: NoCSA Listed for Canada: NoSGS NA Listed Mark: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: N/AUL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Fire Rated: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: Energy Star Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: CSA Certified: NoDimensions:Overall Product Weight: 11.5Canopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: 1Canopy Width - Side to Side: 5Canopy Depth - Front to Back: 5Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: Overall Min Height: Body Height - Top to Bottom: 22.25Body Width - Side to Side: 12Body Depth - Front to Back: 12Shade: NoShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Downrod Included: Downrod Size(s): Chain Length: Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: 4<