From montblanc
Montblanc Meisterstuck Soft Grain Wallet 6 Credit Card 118752
The classic Wallet 6cc gets a pop from a unique combination of alligator-print and grainy leather that gives the product a sophisticated flair. Inside, the wallet can fit up to six credit cards in the dedicated slots, bills in the two compartments and other documents in the two additional pockets. The rich look is enhanced by subtle references to the spider theme: the wallet features a special lining with spider motif. Combination of Italian full-grain cowhide with imprint and croco-printed calfskin with matte finish, chrome-tanned, dyed through. Jacquard lining with spider motif. Montblanc emblem with palladium-coated ring. Size: 11.5 x 8.5 cm.