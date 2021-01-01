Megan Top In Leopard Macadamia - M - Also in: S, XS, XL, XXL, L

Simple, yet stylish, the Megan Top has got it all. With its chic tie collar and asymmetrical hem, it is an easy addition that is sure to dress up any ensemble. Pair it with work slacks or your favorite pair of jeans and you are all set to conquer any calendar invite! Our Essential Crepe takes wash-and-wear to the next level. This ultra-comfortable, no-wrinkle fabric has a little more give and texture, so it does wonders to hide those trouble spots. There's much to love about the forgiving fit of this miracle worker that smooths and flatters all shapes and sizes.