From bronx and banco
Bronx and Banco Megan Maxi Dress in Nude,Pink. - size M (also in S, XS)
Advertisement
Bronx and Banco Megan Maxi Dress in Nude,Pink. - size M (also in S, XS) Bronx and Banco Megan Maxi Dress in Nude,Pink. - size M (also in S, XS) Self: 100% polyLining: 95% poly 5% elastin. Made in China. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Back zipper closure. Tulle fabric with floral embroidery and lace accents. BROR-WD258. BB-07-27. Launched in 2009, Bronx and Banco encapsulates a sophisticated, chic and sexy design signature with a playful sensibility that reflects the impeccable style of the label's Founder and Creative Director, Natalie DeBanco. With a strong love of all things sartorial and a rich family history that is immersed within the international fashion industry, Natalie identified a gap in the market for high-end, affordable, classic and chic clothing that would be the best friend of the Australian career girl who can turn her outfits from day to night with the addition of a designer heel. It was in Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach that this idea turned into a reality and Bronx and Banco was born.