wet n wild MegaLast Incognito Full Coverage Concealer, 16-Hour Wear, Medium Neutral, 0.18 oz

Our new Mega Last Incognito Concealer delivers all-day wear and buildable, matte, medium-to-full coverage, so you can get sly on the fly without them ever knowing. This formula is your new undercover agent, fully concealing imperfections without detection under sunlight or spotlight. Even better, Incognito Concealer brings skin crimes to justice with nourishing and hydrating ingredients like Shea Butter, Licorice Root Extract and Mango Seed Butter. Lightweight, ultra-long lasting and luxurious in application, our concealer has you completely covered whether you choose all work or all play. Seamlessly blendable, richly pigmented and also perfect for highlighting and contouring, they’ll simply never crack the endless secrets of the Incognito code.