Tuffy's Mega Ring Squeaky Plush Dog Toy, Tiger
Tuffy's Mega Ring Dog Toy is ideal for interactive play with one or multiple dogs. It’s made with three layers of safe, non-toxic fibers: soft fleece, industrial grade luggage material, and plastic coating. All three are fused and sewn together to make one ultra "tuff" layer, ensuring this toy is just as durable as it is fun. It also has a protective pouch around each of its squeakers as an added safety measure in the event your dog gets to the core. This toy is great for indoor use because of its soft exterior, perfect for outdoor use because it floats in water, and easy to clean because it’s machine washable.