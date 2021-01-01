From prime pacific
Prime Pacific Mega Cook Stock Pot with Lid
Advertisement
Features:Mega Cook collectionMaterial: High quality stainless steelLid material: Vented tempered glassThree layer capsule base for superior heat distributionProduct Type: Stock pot;Soup potPieces Included: Capacity: Color: SilverPrimary Material: Stainless steelEnameled: NoLayers of Enamel: Plys (Layers of Metal): 3-PlyLid(s) Included: YesNumber of Lid(s): 1Lid Material: GlassVentilated Lid: YesStrainer / Insert Included: NoStrainer / Insert Material: Country of Origin: ChinaStovetop Safe: YesSpefications:Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 16-qt.): 9Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24-qt.): 11Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 16-qt.): 13Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24-qt.): 15Diameter: 12.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 16-qt.): 9Overall Product Weight (Size: 24-qt.): 11Assembly:Warranty: Size: 16-qt.