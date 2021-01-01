From benro
Benro MeFOTO Backpacker Aluminum Travel Tripod BMBPABLK (BLACK)
The MeFOTO BackPacker Classic is a lightweight travel photo tripod. The MeFOTO BackPacker Classic is available in Black and Titanium anodized finishes. This travel style tripod is only 15.4' when reverse folded and 61.6' when fully extended. The RoadTrip weighs 3.7 lb (1.6 kg). The Q0 ballhead uses an Arca-Swiss style quick release plate. Ideal for supporting smartphones, tablets, point & shoot, mirrorless, micro 4/3 and DSLR cameras with shorter lenses, the BackPacker can support up to 8.8 lb. Item Includes: BackPacker Tripod, Q0 Ballhead, PU50 Camera Plate and Carry Case with Shoulder Strap. Travel Friendly - The reverse folding designmakes it small enough to fit in your carry-on, shoulder bag, or backpack. Ballhead Included - The Q0 ballhead comes with an Arca-Swiss style quick release plate. Extendable up to 51.97' - Although compact when folded, the BackPacker extends over 5 feet tall, giving you the height range you need. Deluxe Carry Case & Dust Bag