From andover mills
Meece 112" Wide Reversible Sofa & Chaise with Ottoman
Rainy weekend afternoons are meant for naps, and some of the best naps happen on a couch in front of the TV, fireplace, or even a window with a view of the rain. This faux leather and micro suede right facing sectional couch has three pieces, including one sofa, one chaise, and one ottoman. Needing light assembly to attach the legs, you will be lounging on this sectional in no time. In case of spills, we suggest handwashing the cushions with detergent and hanging out to dry. Body Fabric: Gray