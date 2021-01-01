From versace
VERSACE Medusa Shoulder Bag in Pink
VERSACE Medusa Shoulder Bag in Pink Lightly grained calfskin leather with twill lining and polished gold-tone hardware. Made in Italy. Small foldover flap top with hidden magnetic closure. One main compartment. Interior card slot. Enamel La Medusa plaque on frontGold foil logo on back. Crossbody or shoulder carry. Measures approx 8W x 5.25H x 2DShoulder strap with a 9 dropAdjustable and detachable crossbody strap with a 22 drop. VSAC-WY107. 1000802 DVIT3T. About the designer: Since 1978, Gianni Versaces iconic Italian label has been celebrated for its over-the-top glamour and sexiness. After Gianni's tragic death in 1997, his sister Donatella took the creative reins, and while remaining consistent with Gianni's design aesthetic, Donatella has brought a bold femininity and subtle polish to the beloved design house.