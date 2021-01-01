From versace
VERSACE Medusa Round Shoulder Bag in Black
VERSACE Medusa Round Shoulder Bag in Black Grained calfskin with twill lining and antique gold-tone hardware. Made in Italy. Top zip closure with leather pull. One main compartment. Interior card slot. 3D metal Medusa on front. Measures approx 7.25W x 7.25H x 2.25D. Detachable and adjustable shoulder strap with a 16.5 drop. VSAC-WY102. DBFI050 DVIT3T. About the designer: Since 1978, Gianni Versaces iconic Italian label has been celebrated for its over-the-top glamour and sexiness. After Gianni's tragic death in 1997, his sister Donatella took the creative reins, and while remaining consistent with Gianni's design aesthetic, Donatella has brought a bold femininity and subtle polish to the beloved design house.