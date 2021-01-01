From versace
Versace Medusa Renaissance Print T-Shirt
A signature renaissance print with embroidered and hot-fix logo lettering defines this loose-fitting tee. Crewneck Short sleeves Pullover style Cotton Machine wash Made in Italy SIZE & FIT Loose fit About 25" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 1978, Versace is instantly recognizable by the signature Medusa head logo, chosen by founder Gianni Versace for its Greek symbolism. The Italian label is known for its luxe, bold clothing and accessoriesthink gilding, oversized logos and punchy prints. Since taking over artistic direction, Giannis sister Donatella Versace has maintained the brands strong identity, with a renewed vision to give customers the ultimate freedom to express themselves. Advanced European - Versace > Versace > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Versace. Color: Black Gold White. Size: 2.