Worldwide Lighting Medusa Collection 9-Light Polished Chrome Chandelier with Clear Crystal

This stunning 3-light Crystal Wall Sconce only uses the best quality materials and workmanship. Featuring a radiant chrome finish and finely cut premium crystals with a lead content in excess of 30%, this elegant wall sconce will give any room sparkle and glamour. Worldwide Lighting Corporation is a premier designer manufacturer and direct importer of fine quality chandeliers, surface mounts and sconces for your home at a reasonable price. You will find unmatched quality and artistry in every luminaire we manufacture.