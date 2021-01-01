From fancy feast
Fancy Feast Medleys Tuna Recipe Variety Collection Pack Canned Cat Food, 3-oz, case of 12
Treat your kitty to a whisker-licking medley of bistro-inspired flavors with the Fancy Feast Medleys Tuna Recipe Variety Collection Pack Canned Cat Food. “Give me meow Medleys,” your kitty says. The gourmet recipes feature tasty tuna, veggies and greens, and is packed with pretty much everything he needs to stay looking and feeling his best, like protein, antioxidants and healthy omegas. Plus, the formula is enhanced with vitamins, minerals and essential taurine for nose-to-tail well-being in every bite. Since it’s made with real broth, it also provides moisture to keep your pal hydrated and support urinary health. So open up the easy pull tab and get ready for all those satisfied purrs.