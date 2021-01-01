From crosley
Crosley Medley Entertainment Center
When is comes to trendy tunes and analog aesthetics, Crosley has been bringing stylish music to the masses for over 30-years. The Medley Entertainment Center is a classic Crosley 6-in-1 system that's ready to play your entire music collection right out of the box. This turntable system features a 3-speed record player (33-1/3, 45, 78 RPM), cassette player, AM/FM radio, CD player, aux in and a Bluetooth receiver so you can stream your digital music through the built-in stereo speakers. The wood cabinet adds a nostalgic touch and features a matching lid with metal hinge to help keep dust at bay. Built-in stereo speakers sit behind vintage-inspired fabric grills and seamlessly blend into the retro design. The Crosley Medley is ready to play.