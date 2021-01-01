From white noise
9'' Medium Tight Top Innerspring Mattress
Advertisement
Did you know our sleep is important? It actually plays a major role in our lives and getting the correct amount of sleep is vital. Now, we know that not everyone has the same needs when it comes to mattress firmness and construction so that's why we started offering a firmer mattress option at an affordable price. We have created this mattress with just the right amount of foam and padding and our pocketed coil support system. The right balance of support and comfort creates the optimum sleeping experience for sleepers who do not need or like the softer foam mattresses out there in the market. If you need a better night's sleep and are looking to improve the posture of your body while providing neutral-spinal alignment and positioning during sleep, then this mattress is for you. Mattress Size: California King