Mattress Solution Medium Plush Innerspring Eurotop Pillowtop Mattress and Split Box Spring/Foundation Set, No Assembly Required, Full XL, Size

WILL GIVE YOU A BETTER NIGHT'S REST- 396 Innerspring verticoil and 13 ¾ SH gauge unit unit mattress reduces pressure points to help you fall asleep more quickly THE PERFECT LEVAL OF 𝐒SUPPORT- The right top mattress and Split Wood Box Spring is Orthopedic Type Medium Plush but still has some give for your comfort and reduces back pain by supporting every inch of your spine. Medium plush mattress for luxurious feel SHIPPED FULLY ASSEMBLAD AND READY TO USE- No assembly required, Open the box and the mattress is ready to use OUR MATTRESS HAS THE BEST QUALITY- They're manufactured in Brooklyn, New York and made with premium materials. AVALLABLE IN ALL SIZES-Twin Size: 75” x 39” x 18”, Twin Extra Long Size: 80” x 39” x 18", Full Size: 75" x 54” x 18”, Full Extra Long Size: 80” x 54” x 18”, Queen Size: 80” x 60” x 18”, King Size: 80” x 76” x 18”, California King: 84” x 72” x 18”