DINOSAUR DESIGNS Medium Horn Vase in Beauty: NA A hand-swirled resin vase with contemporary, organic sculpture. Moss-green hues and soft marbling add a touch of natural beauty to any room.. 100% resin. Measures approx 10.2 W x 4.3 HDiameter of openings measure approx 2. Hand wash in warm water only. Please note: Dinosaur Designs resin products are handmade in Australia. Each piece is unique and we cannot guarantee you will receive an item identical to what is pictured; colors and swirls will vary.. TIPS: Resin may appear frosted after washing and can be rubbed with a drop of cooking oil to restore sheen.. CAUTION: Resin is not fire resistant and so should not be used in an oven, microwave, dishwasher or as an ashtray.. Resin is strong and durable, yet should be treated like a ceramic as it can break when dropped on knocked against a hard surface.. DIGF-UA21. VASPLNHORNM. About the designer: Founded by artist couple Louise Olsen & Stephen Ormandy, DINOUSAUR DESIGNS grew from a philosophy of color and form. With a refined and evolved aesthetic, they've mastered the technique of working with resin while adding surprising elements for endless possibilities. Every piece made is crafted by hand in Australia, passing through many pairs of hands in the process, giving each piece the slight differences that make it unique.