Armarkat, Medium, Cave Cat Bed, Laurel Green & Beige, 20-in

Advertisement
Do not forget to visit Armarkat extensive line of luxurious and practical pet beds for both cats and dogs. Armarkat beds use resilient yet cozy fabrics that range from the softest plushes to the toughest canvas materials. Covers are stain resistant with skid-free bottoms. Most zip off for machine washing. Whether it's cat trees or pet beds, Armarkat's engineers create pet-centric, pet-friendly products. They use only environmentally friendly materials, harmless to pets and their pet parents. Armarkat! Providing Fun & Relaxation for Pets Worldwide! This Armarkat Cat Bed is made of luxe velvet with a waterproof and skid-free base.