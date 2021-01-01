From welove
Medium Back Executive Office Chair, Black
Advertisement
COLOR : BlackMATERIALS : Nylon Base, Synthetic UpholsteryUPC : 815764013056Product NET WEIGHT lbs. : 27Product WIDTH inches : 24Product DEPTH inches : 29.5Product HEIGHT inches : 41-43.5Weight Capacity : 220 LbsCountry of Origin : ChinaSHORT DESCRIPTION : This comfortable Medium Back Executive Chair has a distinct look with its curved ergonomic back design featuring padded arms, a pneumatic seat height adjustment and locking tilt with tension control.LONG DESCRIPTION : This comfortable Medium Back Manager Chair has a distinct look with its curved ergonomic back design, made of Techniflex upholstery. It comes with a 5 star nylon base with nylon dual casters, padded armrest. It features a pneumatic seat height adjustment and locking tilt with tension control. The mid-back design makes it a perfect desk chair especially for smaller work spaces, while still maintaining an elegant look to it. This modern chair comfortably fits users up to 220lbs. Color: BlackFeature 1 : TechniFlex upholstery on the seat and backFeature 2 : Locking tilt control with adjustable tilt tensionFeature 3 : Nylon base with padded armrestsFeature 4 : Pneumatic seat height adjustmentFeature 5 : 2 Year Limited WarrantyFeature 6 : Ships in 1 box