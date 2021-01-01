From vepadesigns student

VepaDesigns Student Medical Nursing Crime Scene Saying Funny Med Student Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$17.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

This is the coolest novelty Design gift for father's day or mother's day . If you are a Idean-girl, boy, boyfriend, mom, dad, husband, couple, man, or sister that is in medical field, this awesome funny Design is perfect for you! Get this medical nursing crime scene saying Design for those who are pre-med, future-doctor, registered-nurse, rn, emt, ma, medic, grad, graduate, college, surgeon, and dr. Great present for christmas, birthday, father's day or mother's day . 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com