5'3"x8'3" Medallion Hooked Area Rug Beige/Green - Safavieh

Featuring a marvelous selection of American Country, floral blooms, and turn-of-the-century European designs, the Huntington Rug Collection adds a warm, welcoming aspect to any room decor. This rug has a floral design, adding an elegant touch to any room. Huntington is made using 100percent pure virgin wool - which will insulate and heat your home -, hand-hooked to a durable cotton backing. Huntington Collection adds a minimalist touch to your décor. This collection is handmade exclusively for Safavieh. Size: 5'3"X8'3". Color: Beige/Green. Pattern: Medallion.