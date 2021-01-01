From progress lighting
Progress Lighting Medal 2-Light Coastal Blue Industrial Flush Mount Ceiling Light
The Medal Collection 2-Light Coastal Blue Industrial Flush Mount Ceiling Light is inspired by vintage automobile engines. The circular ceiling plate is coated in a fresh coastal blue finish and is accented by brushed nickel metal wires that create the open-cage design. Light sources peek from inside the open frame for an authentic industrial appeal. For ideal illumination, use 2 medium base bulbs that are sold separately (60-Watt maximum - LED/CFL/incandescent). The ceiling light is compatible with dimmable bulbs. The flush mount's classic warehouse design is ideal for any hallway, stairwell, entryway, kitchen or sitting room in coastal, farmhouse and urban industrial style settings. It's time to breathe new life into the mundane every day with timeless and truly transformative lighting. Make your purchase today to begin your journey to a whole new lighting experience. Progress Lighting products are designed for exceptional quality, reliability and functionality.