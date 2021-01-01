From best value
Best Value Mechanics Tool Set (123-Piece)
The Best Value Mechanics Tool Set (123-Pieces) is designed to get the job offering strength and durability. No job is too big when you are equipped with this kit. Best Value has you covered, our product will provide you with the tools you need to complete any and every mechanical job. No matter the job is, you will have the tools that you need with the variety and the range of sizes that all mechanics dreams of having. Each tool comes with ergonomic handles and are made of chrome plated finish for comfort and exceptional durability. Securely housed in a blow molded case for easy storage and tool organization.