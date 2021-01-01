Tenergy MeatSmart Digital Meat Thermometer, APP Controlled Wireless Smart BBQ Thermometer w/ 2 Stainless Steel Probes, Large LCD Display, Cooking Thermometer for Grill & Smoker

HIGH TEMPERATURE ACCURATE READINGS - The next generation of cooking is here with the Tenergy MeatSmart Food Thermometer. Capable of giving readings between 32°F - 572°F, it delivers a +/-1% accuracy level to ensure precise temperatures each time. It is designed with a large, beautifully black lit LCD screen that is easy to read. Whether it?s meat, poultry, fish, bread, candy, frying oil, coffee or home brewing, get the all-purpose kitchen thermometer, Tenergy MeatSmart. SMART REAL-TIME NOTIFICATIONS - Stop standing around, boringly, to check on the temperature and free yourself from cooking as you can get instant notifications through your phone. Place Tenergy MeatSmart on a metal surface with the magnetic back and get temperature readings on your phone via Bluetooth with a range of up to 100ft using the smart App (Search for MeatSmart Thermo on either Apple App Store or Google Play). Cooking isn?t convenient, but Tenergy MeatSmart smoker thermometer just made it be. EASY-TO-USE APP - The App has a simple to use interface that allows you to choose from 11 (beef, veal, lamb, pork, chicken, turkey, fish, hamburger, BBQ Smoke, Hot Smoke, Cold Smoke) pre-set temperatures based on the protein that you are cooking. You can also customize the temperatures based on your personal preferences. 2-CHANNEL PROBES & FREE LIFETIME REPLACEMENT - Each FDA approved stainless steel probe has a heat resistant (482°F) BPA-free silicon handle. The wire is crafted with metal braiding & upgraded Teflon core capable of withstanding up to 716°F, making MeatSmart grill thermometer a leading design. Probe malfunctions caused by improper use may happen, we will provide replacement probe free of charge. With 6 different color-marked probes, get instant readings on different types of meat simultaneously. CE CERTIFIED & 1-YEAR WARRANTY - Backed with CE certification and a Tenergy 1-year warranty when you register your MeatSmart kitchen thermometer, you can rest assured that it will be protected. Includes Tenergy branded batteries for optimal performance! WARNING: Please DO NOT leave probes in oven when temperature is set to above 482°F.