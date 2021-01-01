Stella & Chewy's Red Meat Wild Weenies Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Treats, 3.25-oz bag

Help your dog thrive by feeding him a wholesome diet similar to what his ancestors enjoyed in the wild. These Stella & Chewy's Red Meat Wild Weenies Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Treats are made with real beef, goat and lamb right here in the USA and contain zero grains, gluten or artificial ingredients. Each tasty treat is made up of 97% muscle meat and organ meat and serves as a high-protein reward that will have your canine companion drooling with delight. So, give your pal a treat that you both can feel good about with the wholesome ingredients that Stella & Chewy’s has to offer!