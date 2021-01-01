Measuring Spoons Set - 18/8 Stainless Steel Metal Measuring Spoons For Cooking Baking,Teaspoon Tablespoon Set For Measuring Dry And Liquid Ingredients

Set of 7 for Measuring Dry and Liquid IngredientsEssential part of mastering any recipesOur Stainless Steel Metal Measuring Spoons for Dry or Liquid, Fits in Spice Jar, Make life in the kitchen easier with attractive measuring spoons ,you will Enjoy your cooking or baking journey with smart Kitchen Measuring Tools.Removable Ring:Nested by a D-ring for easy and compact storageSpace-Saving Nesting:Never Messy! Nested by a D-ring for easy and compact storage.Engraved Markings:Never Fade Away! Permanent, etched measurement markings.Premium Stainless Steel:Durable long-lasting and dishwasher safe.