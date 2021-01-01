From qizhongtrade
Measuring Cups And Spoons - Stainless Steel 20 Piece Stackable Set, Includes 8 Measuring Cups
Advertisement
Product description:Wildone Stainless Steel Measuring Cups and Spoons 20 Piece Set, includes 8 Measuring Cups, 10 Measuring Spoons,1 Leveler & 1 Mini Whisk, Various Sizes Meet All Your Measuring Needs.Features:Well-Made: Made of food grade 18/0 stainless steel, won't bend and rust resistant, BPA free, 100% safe and durable for a long time use.Soft silicone handles for those wet or greasy hands to hold tight.Removable Rings: Allow the cups/spoons to nest together in the drawer or hang on the wall and you can easily take apart to use when youneed. You can use a compact measuring set to keep your kitchen drawers or cupboard clean and no more clutter.Clear Engraved Markings:Each cup and spoon have engraved U.S. and metric measurement markings which are clear to read and never fade,so you can always get the accurate amount when you are cooking or baking.SPECIAL DESIGN: The rectangular design of the measuring spoon is slim and narrow to fit into spice jars. You won't need to shake spices ontothe spoon, so you will save more and waste less of your spices and also make your kitchen counter clean.GUARANTEE:100% satisfaction guarantee for risk-free shopping - If you have any queries about our product, just contact us any time you feel comfortable.