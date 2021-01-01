Measuring Cups And Spoons Set, Stainless Steel Measuring Cups And Dual Sided Stackable Magnetic Measuring Spoons With Leveler, For Dry And Liquid Ingr

Make Your Cooking and Baking More Easier Withour Measuring Cups and Spoons SetWell-Made: Made of premium stainless steel, not easy to bend or rust, safe and can be used for a long time.Easy to Store: The circle ring design and the magnetic stacking design can be easily nested and stored, making the kitchen organized.Brand: we have been committed to producing better party and home decorations for nearly ten years, and providing better service to satisfy customers.Food-Grade Stainless Steel Measuring CupsOur measuring spoons and cups are made of food-grade stainless steel, thick and sturdy, not easy to bend, break, and rust, and are dishwasher safe.Dual Sided Magnetic Measuring Spoons:The dual-sided design of the measuring spoon is used to measure dry and liquid ingredients, the round end is used to measure liquids, and the oval narrow end is suitable for most spice jars or bottles. The magnetic stackable design can be easily nested to keep kitchen drawers or cabinets clean without causing confusion.1 Leveler:This leveler helps your measurement to be more accurate, easy and sanitary, meanwhile, its 2 inches length scale can be used as a handy ruler when you are cooking.