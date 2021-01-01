Measuring Cups And Spoons Set, Stackable Heavy Measuring Cups In 18/8 Stainless Steel, Used For Dry And Liquid Kitchen Parent-Child Baking Cooking

Product descriptionAbout Us：we are a team of people who love cooking, a group of culinary enthusiasts. We believe that everyone who loves cooking, who cooks for himself or his relatives, should have food grade and upgraded kitchenware. That's what we want and what we're excited about every day.Great measuring cups set：These sturdy measuring cups and spoons are printed with imperial and metric sizes.After the different color design habits, you can know the size of the spoon without reading the spoon, which is very suitable for parent-child bakingThe cute measuring cup set design is very suitable as a gift, very suitable for children’s day, Valentine’s Day, Christmas, Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, and various holidays to friends and relatives