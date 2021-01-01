From battle cow

Measuring Cups And Spoons Set 18/8 Stainless Steel Nesting Metal Measuring Cups For Dry Or Liquid Stackable Kitchen Measuring Tools For Cooking Or Bak

$53.37
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

7 Double Sided Magnetic Measuring Spoons+5 Mini Measuring Spoons+1 levelerThe set of 13 stainless steel measuring spoons engraved with clear U.S. and metric measurement markings won't fade and wipe off.7 Double Sided Magnetic Measuring Spoons& TORAGEAll magnetic measuring spoons can be adsorbed together neatly,save space and avoid missing.5 Mini Measuring Spoons:Never Messy! Nested by a O-ring for easy and compact storage.ONE LEVELER:This leveler helps your measurement to be more accurate,easy and sanitary. Color: Blue

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com